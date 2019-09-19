UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.06

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.06 and traded as low as $83.18. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 877,745 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

