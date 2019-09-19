UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0868 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $2.51 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

