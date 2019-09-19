UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 337,285 BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337,285 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BHP Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $34,232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 89,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

