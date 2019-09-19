UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $6.73 Million in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

