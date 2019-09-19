UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 61,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,005. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.