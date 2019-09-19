UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 88,800 HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HCP by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Argus upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 135,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.25.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.