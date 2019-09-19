UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.38% of National Vision at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Vision in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

