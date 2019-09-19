UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPI. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt raised Spire Healthcare Group to an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130.44 ($1.70).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 112.70 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.30. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 176 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

