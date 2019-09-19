UBS Group Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,486,000 after buying an additional 643,297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,599,000 after buying an additional 9,169,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46,711,314.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after buying an additional 25,224,110 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,689,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,535,000 after buying an additional 3,541,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after buying an additional 4,433,640 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

