Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 114.6% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 2,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,983. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 million. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $451,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,260. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.