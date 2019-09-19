Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CTO Bill Peck Sells 19,553 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CTO Bill Peck sold 19,553 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $587,763.18.

Bill Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Bill Peck sold 20,447 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $581,308.21.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,983. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $985.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.