Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up to $110.65

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.35, but opened at $110.65. Twilio shares last traded at $112.32, with a volume of 3,320,909 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Get Twilio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $140,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,983. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.