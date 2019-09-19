TTC Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $19.64 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One TTC Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, UEX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00741642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco . TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, DEx.top and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

