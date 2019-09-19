Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Cap of $408,818.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $408,818.00 and approximately $45,046.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00209025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.01216407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017891 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020349 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

