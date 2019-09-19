TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Down 6%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price was down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 1,423,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,549,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several analysts have commented on TRUE shares. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

The firm has a market cap of $422.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,117.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

