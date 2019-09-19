Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.02% of Trinseo worth $51,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Trinseo by 218.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Trinseo by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.76. 1,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

