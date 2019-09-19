Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The company has a market cap of $238.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.42.

In other Trifast news, insider Glenda Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51), for a total value of £192,000 ($250,882.01).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

