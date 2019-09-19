Triad Group (LON:TRD) Shares Down 3.4%

Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.59), 6,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

The company has a market cap of $7.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.65.

Triad Group Company Profile (LON:TRD)

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

