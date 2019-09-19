Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,290 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 175.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.69. 6,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.