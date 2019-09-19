Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Masco were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 104,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,510. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

