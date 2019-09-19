Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,120 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 638.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 243.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

BKI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. 268,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

