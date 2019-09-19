Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nike were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 1,946,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,869. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.