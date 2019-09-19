Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $521,000 Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 4,099.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 478,864 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 39.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,470,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 416,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 163,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of ERI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 385,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,379. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.