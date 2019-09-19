Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $512,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 14,867,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,638,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.