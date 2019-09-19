Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $492,000 Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 283.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 318,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $93.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,381,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,452 shares of company stock worth $3,704,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

