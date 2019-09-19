Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $482,000 Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

NYSE PII traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. 9,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.