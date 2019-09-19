Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $435,000 Holdings in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 2.60% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 38.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

