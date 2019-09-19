Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RPV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,428. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.