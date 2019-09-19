Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEDI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,836 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

