Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 13,016 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Natixis lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 977,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,680,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.