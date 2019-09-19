Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,241,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 3,802,923 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,924,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,809,000 after buying an additional 2,507,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,764,000 after buying an additional 3,971,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,116,000 after buying an additional 5,670,397 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 107,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,256. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.42%.

In other news, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

