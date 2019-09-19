Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domtar were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 959,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

NYSE UFS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.