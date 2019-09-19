Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Trading Up 12.5%

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 726,161 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 432,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 252,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 248,494 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tile Shop Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTS)
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
