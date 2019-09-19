Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Trading Up 12.5%

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 726,161 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 432,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 180,014 shares of company stock valued at $446,832 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 252,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 248,494 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

