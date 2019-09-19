TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.00 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $574,933.00 and $22.00 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.02092761 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,460,613 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

