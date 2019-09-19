theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Down 15.5%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) traded down 15.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 30,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 72,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

theglobe.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.