The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.63 Million

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $599.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.10 million to $601.20 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $514.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

