Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $21.02 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010123 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Cobinhood, FCoin and BtcTurk.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.01206895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00095967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Trade By Trade, DigiFinex, OKEx, UEX, Kryptono, Coinut, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, CoinEx, TDAX, OOOBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, ChaoEX, LBank, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, CoinTiger, ABCC, Poloniex, TOPBTC, Huobi, QBTC, Upbit, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Bibox, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Kraken, MBAex, Iquant, Bittrex, BtcTurk, FCoin, CoinBene, EXX, B2BX, IDAX, Cobinhood, C2CX, Binance, IDCM and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

