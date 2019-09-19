TENA (TENA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,842.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, TENA has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $139,842.00 and $6,066.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00209846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01191896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020413 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

