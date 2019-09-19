Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,106,986.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,150,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,589,000 after buying an additional 193,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,804,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,666,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,057,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,867,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,106,000 after buying an additional 65,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TDS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. 44,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.10. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

