Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.05

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.05 and traded as high as $67.33. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 1,001,556 shares trading hands.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.13.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.0306095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.