Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$354.72 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

