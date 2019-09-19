Tael Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $340,895.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $7.20, $18.11 and $6.32. In the last week, Tael has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.05278878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,096,688 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $119.16, $13.96, $6.32, $24.72, $62.56, $5.22, $10.00, $34.91, $7.20, $18.11 and $4.92. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

