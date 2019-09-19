Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $116,482.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,001.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $258,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,274.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,306. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

