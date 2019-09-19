T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.69. 31,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,585. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.