SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SVMK has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $71,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $29,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,772,639 shares of company stock valued at $75,901,324. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SVMK by 3,055.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.