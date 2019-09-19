Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Sells 2,900 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. National Grid makes up approximately 4.2% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 832.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 35.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 42,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,613. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

