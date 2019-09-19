SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, approximately 161 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

About SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

