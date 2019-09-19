Substratum (SUB) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $6,401.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00211609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.01210962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bitbns, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.