SThree Plc (LON:STHR) Insider Purchases £184.96 in Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith purchased 64 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £184.96 ($241.68).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Alex Smith purchased 66 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £186.12 ($243.20).

LON STHR opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.56. SThree Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

STHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

