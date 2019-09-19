Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 6,750 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 17,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.